Donut Price Reaches $0.0032 on Exchanges (DONUT)

Donut (CURRENCY:DONUT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 9th. One Donut coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Donut has traded 26.6% higher against the dollar. Donut has a market cap of $387,749.96 and approximately $3,427.00 worth of Donut was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Donut alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002019 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00049827 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,197.61 or 0.07240487 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,048.58 or 0.99741081 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.37 or 0.00055189 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006429 BTC.

About Donut

Donut’s total supply is 120,355,919 coins. The official website for Donut is www.reddit.com/r/ethtrader

Donut Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Donut directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Donut should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Donut using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Donut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Donut and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.