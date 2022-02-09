DoorDash (DASH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect DoorDash to post earnings of ($0.27) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, analysts expect DoorDash to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE DASH opened at $100.51 on Wednesday. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $91.96 and a twelve month high of $257.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of -27.84 and a beta of -0.36. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $136.51 and its 200 day moving average is $178.07.

In other news, CFO Prabir Adarkar sold 66,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.90, for a total transaction of $13,457,487.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.50, for a total transaction of $19,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 655,438 shares of company stock worth $113,941,382 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.54% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in DoorDash stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,000. 75.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DASH has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group started coverage on DoorDash in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on DoorDash from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on DoorDash from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DoorDash has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $223.89.

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

