Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Issues Earnings Results

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) released its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS traded up $12.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $61.96. The company had a trading volume of 110,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,794,172. Doximity has a 52-week low of $39.92 and a 52-week high of $107.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.62.

In other Doximity news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $299,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $1,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Doximity in the third quarter valued at about $1,660,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Doximity by 12,238.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Doximity from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.36.

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

