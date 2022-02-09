Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.19 EPS

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.19, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $97.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCS opened at $60.57 on Wednesday. Doximity has a 12-month low of $39.92 and a 12-month high of $107.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.62.

DOCS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Doximity in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. boosted their price objective on shares of Doximity from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Doximity from $72.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.36.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total transaction of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Doximity during the second quarter worth approximately $87,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $299,000. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,088,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $1,660,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its position in Doximity by 12,238.0% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 24,476 shares during the last quarter. 15.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Doximity

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

