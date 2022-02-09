DuckDaoDime (DDIM) Trading 1.3% Higher Over Last 7 Days

DuckDaoDime (CURRENCY:DDIM) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 9th. In the last seven days, DuckDaoDime has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. DuckDaoDime has a market cap of $12.66 million and approximately $237,066.00 worth of DuckDaoDime was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DuckDaoDime coin can now be purchased for $12.20 or 0.00027641 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.83 or 0.00049471 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,216.00 or 0.07287760 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,235.09 or 1.00240768 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00051589 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.92 or 0.00054216 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00006440 BTC.

DuckDaoDime Profile

DuckDaoDime launched on August 10th, 2020. DuckDaoDime’s total supply is 1,472,092 coins and its circulating supply is 1,037,793 coins. DuckDaoDime’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck and its Facebook page is accessible here . DuckDaoDime’s official website is duckdao.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Buying and Selling DuckDaoDime

