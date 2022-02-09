Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.870-$1.930 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of DRE stock traded up $1.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $58.33. 44,017 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,896,134. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Duke Realty has a 12-month low of $37.74 and a 12-month high of $66.22. The company has a market capitalization of $22.21 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.57.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.07. Duke Realty had a net margin of 77.12% and a return on equity of 14.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Duke Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.78%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DRE. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $63.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Duke Realty from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Duke Realty from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the company from $55.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Duke Realty from $50.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered Duke Realty from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $59.91.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompasses various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

