Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

DLTH has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duluth from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Duluth from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

Shares of DLTH opened at $15.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $446.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.30 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.77. Duluth has a 52 week low of $12.82 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.94 and a 200-day moving average of $15.07.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.28. Duluth had a return on equity of 17.30% and a net margin of 5.00%. The company had revenue of $145.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.50 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DLTH. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Duluth in the 1st quarter worth $366,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Duluth by 62.7% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after acquiring an additional 8,514 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Duluth by 8.5% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 12,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Duluth by 34.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 102,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after acquiring an additional 26,401 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Duluth by 43.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 66,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,375,000 after acquiring an additional 20,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.09% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

