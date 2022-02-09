Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as high as C$1.45. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 7,605 shares changing hands.
The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.
About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)
