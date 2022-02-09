Dundee (TSE:DC.A) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1.43

Dundee Corp. (TSE:DC.A) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$1.43 and traded as high as C$1.45. Dundee shares last traded at C$1.44, with a volume of 7,605 shares changing hands.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$125.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.62. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.63.

Get Dundee alerts:

About Dundee (TSE:DC.A)

Dundee Corporation, an asset management company, provides wealth management, real estate, resources, and investment services in Canada and the United States. The company's Wealth Management segment offers investment management, financial advisory, capital market, and various banking services. This segment also creates, manages, and administers investment products, as well as provides internal and third-party management, and advisory services to various investment products, including mutual funds, private clients, portfolio solutions, tax-assisted investment products, closed-end investment products, and alternative investment products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Dundee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dundee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.