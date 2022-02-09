Duquesne Family Office LLC Boosts Holdings in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Duquesne Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 137,634 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,646 shares during the period. Coupa Software accounts for about 1.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Coupa Software were worth $30,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,175,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,405,007,000 after acquiring an additional 294,073 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coupa Software by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,650,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,743,246,000 after acquiring an additional 92,345 shares in the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 4,669,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,223,959,000 after purchasing an additional 517,724 shares in the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. increased its stake in Coupa Software by 30.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 1,003,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $219,870,000 after purchasing an additional 232,903 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Coupa Software by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 899,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,371,000 after purchasing an additional 49,091 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Todd R. Ford sold 2,957 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.14, for a total transaction of $461,705.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Riggs sold 2,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $418,817.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,695 shares of company stock worth $14,078,973 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

COUP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $270.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “positive” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $315.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $275.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.57.

COUP traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $133.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,889,596. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $147.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.03. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $115.55 and a 12 month high of $377.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 6th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.29. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 49.52% and a negative return on equity of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $185.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $177.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 39.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Coupa Software Profile

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

