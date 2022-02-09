Duquesne Family Office LLC Cuts Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Duquesne Family Office LLC cut its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 50.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,149 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 88,366 shares during the quarter. Intuit comprises approximately 1.5% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Duquesne Family Office LLC’s holdings in Intuit were worth $47,018,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new position in Intuit in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Intuit by 66.7% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 50 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. D Orazio & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 78 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 59.3% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 86 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock traded up $15.49 on Wednesday, reaching $569.72. 6,194 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,813. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.10. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $365.15 and a one year high of $716.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $597.94 and its 200-day moving average is $582.99. The firm has a market cap of $161.33 billion, a PE ratio of 74.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The firm had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Intuit from $640.00 to $790.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Intuit from $615.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Wolfe Research raised their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Intuit from $625.00 to $710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $663.45.

In related news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.47, for a total transaction of $9,112,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock worth $34,464,008. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

