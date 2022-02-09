Duquesne Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

Duquesne Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 15,506,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $431,845,000. Coupang accounts for approximately 14.0% of Duquesne Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Coupang during the 3rd quarter worth $376,611,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Coupang by 36.8% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 49,015,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,365,081,000 after buying an additional 13,172,574 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Coupang by 17.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 39,234,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,622,311,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853,516 shares during the last quarter. Abrams Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $122,938,000. Finally, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Coupang in the third quarter valued at about $105,450,000. Institutional investors own 70.70% of the company’s stock.

In other Coupang news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 120,233 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.67, for a total transaction of $3,326,847.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Greenoaks Capital Partners Llc purchased 460,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.61 per share, with a total value of $12,240,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 483,422 shares of company stock worth $13,250,807.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CPNG. Mizuho lifted their target price on Coupang from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on Coupang from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

NYSE:CPNG traded up $0.63 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $22.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,071 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,751,793. Coupang, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.61 and a 12 month high of $69.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $24.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.43.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $4.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.84 billion. Coupang had a negative return on equity of 81.85% and a negative net margin of 7.19%. Coupang’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Coupang, Inc. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Coupang

Coupang, Inc owns and operates in e-commerce business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and dÃ©cor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

