Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) Trading Down 3.6%

Dutch Bros Inc (NYSE:BROS) traded down 3.6% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $56.36 and last traded at $56.39. 8,807 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 2,304,370 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.50.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Dutch Bros from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Cowen boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $52.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Dutch Bros from $60.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dutch Bros has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Dutch Bros alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $49.40.

Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $129.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.53 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Dutch Bros Inc will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BROS. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Dutch Bros during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.58% of the company’s stock.

About Dutch Bros (NYSE:BROS)

Dutch Bros Inc is an operator and franchisor of drive-thru shops which focus on serving high QUALITY, hand-crafted beverages with unparalleled SPEED and superior SERVICE. Dutch Bros Inc is based in GRANTS PASS, Ore.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Dutch Bros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dutch Bros and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.