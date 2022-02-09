Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Boosts Position in onsemi (NASDAQ:ON)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its position in shares of onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) by 78.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 12,555 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in onsemi were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its holdings in shares of onsemi by 13.0% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 76,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 8,744 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of onsemi in the second quarter valued at $32,000. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of onsemi by 20.9% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 70,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after acquiring an additional 12,161 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in onsemi by 4.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,712,946 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,481,931,000 after buying an additional 1,610,876 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in onsemi by 5.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,592,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $213,792,000 after buying an additional 313,279 shares during the period. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.07, for a total transaction of $223,308.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.60, for a total transaction of $242,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock valued at $1,057,029. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Susquehanna upped their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on onsemi from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on onsemi from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on onsemi from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on onsemi from $54.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.25.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $65.97 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.56. onsemi has a 52-week low of $34.01 and a 52-week high of $71.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a market cap of $28.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.12 and a beta of 1.75.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 25.19%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

onsemi Profile

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

