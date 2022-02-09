Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.14 Million in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 4,061 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 13.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 18,075 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 69.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 15,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,313,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 8,246 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,589,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.0% during the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 28,347 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $377.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $294.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.40.

In other news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.38, for a total transaction of $56,585.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock valued at $251,477 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $278.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $288.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $289.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $223.36 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

