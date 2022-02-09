Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.21 Million in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PRMW. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Primo Water by 2.9% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 23,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Primo Water by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,227,000 after purchasing an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Primo Water by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 53,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Primo Water by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 148,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,049 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Primo Water by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 2,204 shares during the period. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Primo Water alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Primo Water in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. TheStreet raised shares of Primo Water from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Primo Water from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.86.

Shares of NYSE PRMW opened at $16.28 on Wednesday. Primo Water Co. has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $20.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of -125.23 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.08.

In other Primo Water news, Director Eric Rosenfeld sold 39,915 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.66, for a total value of $744,813.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeremy S. G. Fowden sold 106,259 shares of Primo Water stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.21, for a total value of $2,041,235.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,031 shares of company stock valued at $3,575,047. 5.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Primo Water

Primo Water Corp. engages in the manufacture, process, and distribution of beverages. It operates through the following segments: North America, Rest of World, and All Other. The North America segment offers bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in North America. The Rest of World segment provides bottled water, water filtration, and coffee services to customers in Europe and Israel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Primo Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primo Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.