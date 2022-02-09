Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $57.89.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a net margin of 0.83% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. UBS Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

