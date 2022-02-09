Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.25 Million in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,254,000.
A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UNFI. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of United Natural Foods in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 280.3% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in United Natural Foods by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. 80.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of NYSE:UNFI opened at $40.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.70 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.42 and a 52-week high of $57.89.
In related news, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.
A number of brokerages have commented on UNFI. UBS Group began coverage on United Natural Foods in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Natural Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.38.
United Natural Foods Company Profile
United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.
