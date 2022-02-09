Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd Invests $1.37 Million in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 41,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,373,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in ABB by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 19,416,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $662,596,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198,695 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ABB by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,501,279 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $583,843,000 after acquiring an additional 676,372 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in ABB by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,341,852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,539,000 after acquiring an additional 257,264 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in ABB by 187.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,196,291 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,628,000 after acquiring an additional 2,082,548 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in ABB by 1,056.0% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,065,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,208,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800,635 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

ABB stock opened at $34.94 on Wednesday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $28.61 and a twelve month high of $39.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $71.74 billion, a PE ratio of 15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $36.64 and a 200 day moving average of $35.89.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.99. ABB had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 15.74%. The company had revenue of $7.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised ABB from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered ABB from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised ABB from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of ABB in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, ABB presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.99.

ABB Profile

ABB Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and provision of electrification, motion and automation solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Electrification, Industrial Automation, Motion, Robotics & Discrete Automation and Corporate and Other. The Electrification segment manufactures and sells products and solutions which are designed to provide safer electrical flow from the substation to the socket.

