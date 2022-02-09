Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “

DYN traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 280,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $428,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 381.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 64,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 50,716 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 40,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,128 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dyne Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $163,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dyne Therapeutics by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 261,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,106,000 after acquiring an additional 4,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.06% of the company’s stock.

Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

