Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
According to Zacks, “Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is a muscle disease company focused on advancing innovative life-transforming therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company’s proprietary platform includes FORCE(TM). Dyne Therapeutics Inc. is based in WALTHAM, Mass. “
DYN traded up $0.57 on Wednesday, hitting $7.47. 280,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,558. The stock has a market capitalization of $384.91 million, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 0.95. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.03.
Dyne Therapeutics Company Profile
Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.
