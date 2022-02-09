DZS (DZSI) to Release Earnings on Thursday

DZS (NASDAQ:DZSI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 10th. Analysts expect DZS to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

DZS stock opened at $14.36 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.04. The stock has a market cap of $391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 1.29. DZS has a fifty-two week low of $10.77 and a fifty-two week high of $23.48.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DZS by 107.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,708 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 5,535 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in DZS in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in DZS by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,904 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in DZS by 17.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 49,511 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $607,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in DZS by 857.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 48,089 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $998,000 after acquiring an additional 43,068 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut DZS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.90.

DZS

DZS, Inc engages in the provision of packet-based mobile transport and broadband access solutions. It includes the research, development, test, sale, manufacture, and support of communications equipment in the following areas: broadband access, Ethernet switching, mobile front haul and backhaul, passive optical LAN, and software defined networks (SDN) and network function virtualization (NFV) solutions.

