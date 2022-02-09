E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €13.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €13.00 ($14.94) target price from investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.86% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on EOAN. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.37) target price on E.On in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. UBS Group set a €11.50 ($13.22) target price on E.On in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Barclays set a €12.00 ($13.79) price target on E.On in a report on Monday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €12.00 ($13.79) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €15.00 ($17.24) price target on E.On in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €12.04 ($13.84).

FRA EOAN traded up €0.05 ($0.06) during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting €12.28 ($14.11). The company had a trading volume of 4,254,370 shares. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.70) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €11.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of €11.21.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

