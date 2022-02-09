Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.050-$2.250 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.380. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$10.000 EPS.

EMN traded up $1.22 on Wednesday, hitting $122.75. 565,433 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,367,672. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.87 and its 200 day moving average is $112.77. Eastman Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $98.24 and a fifty-two week high of $130.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 19.61% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.69 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $126.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $135.17.

In related news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.93% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

