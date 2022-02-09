Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.
Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71.
In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.
About Edgewell Personal Care
Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.
