Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup cut their price target on Edgewell Personal Care from $47.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Edgewell Personal Care from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edgewell Personal Care currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.57.

Shares of NYSE EPC traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $38.14. The company had a trading volume of 1,896,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,809. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.99 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.47. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1-year low of $29.87 and a 1-year high of $51.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $463.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $467.41 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.43 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Edgewell Personal Care will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Carla C. Hendra sold 7,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.90, for a total value of $311,690.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Anne-Sophie Gaget sold 11,560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $518,928.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,864 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,108 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPC. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 49,003.7% in the third quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,028,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,343,000 after acquiring an additional 1,026,627 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the second quarter valued at about $27,949,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Edgewell Personal Care in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,444,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 14.8% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,083,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,917,000 after acquiring an additional 396,451 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC grew its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 109.1% in the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 577,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,017,000 after acquiring an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

