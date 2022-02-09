Einsteinium Price Tops $0.0287 (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 9th. One Einsteinium coin can now be bought for $0.0287 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Einsteinium has a market cap of $6.39 million and $23,431.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Einsteinium has traded 40.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.73 or 0.00313911 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 45.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.18 or 0.00016252 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002012 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001088 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000027 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Einsteinium Profile

EMC2 is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 222,330,962 coins. The official message board for Einsteinium is www.emc2.cafe . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

