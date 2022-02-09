Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Posts Earnings Results

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Electromed had a return on equity of 6.94% and a net margin of 6.00%.

Shares of ELMD traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $12.68. 100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,864. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.65. Electromed has a twelve month low of $8.98 and a twelve month high of $13.85.

Get Electromed alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Electromed stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,715 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.62% of Electromed worth $570,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 39.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Electromed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Electromed in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and sale of medical equipment. The firm’s products include SmartVest SQL System and SmartVest Connect. It focuses on building market awareness, and acceptance of its products and services with physicians, clinicians, patients, and third-party payers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.