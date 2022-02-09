Electrum Dark (ELD) Reaches Market Capitalization of $8,303.77

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 18.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 9th. Electrum Dark has a market capitalization of $8,303.77 and $76.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0021 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 42.3% higher against the US dollar.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (CRYPTO:ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com . Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electrum Dark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

