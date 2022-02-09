Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.
Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 161,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,583. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.
About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.
