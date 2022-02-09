Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NYSE:EARN)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by 18.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 100.0% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities research analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $1.32 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 90.9%.

Shares of EARN stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $10.35. The stock had a trading volume of 161,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 138,583. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.92. The firm has a market cap of $133.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.62.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on EARN. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.50 price target for the company.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 3.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 42,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the second quarter valued at approximately $257,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 52.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 11,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.19% of the company’s stock.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities.

