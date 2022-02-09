Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Position Trimmed by Stone Run Capital LLC

Stone Run Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 51,039 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,000 shares during the quarter. Stone Run Capital LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $4,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EMR. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 234.6% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 358 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 110.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 416 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Emerson Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,333.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1,613.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.54% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EMR. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Emerson Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Emerson Electric from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $104.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $98.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $116.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Emerson Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.29.

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $97.71. 165,634 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,350,896. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $83.64 and a 1-year high of $105.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $93.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.50.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.06. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 14.85%. The business had revenue of $4.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 44.98%.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions, Climate Technologies, and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

