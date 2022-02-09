EMG Holdings L.P. Buys New Position in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 61,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Walleye Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of Z-Work Acquisition by 76.4% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Trading LLC now owns 36,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 15,916 shares during the period. Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 3rd quarter worth about $465,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Z-Work Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $473,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in Z-Work Acquisition by 109.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 65,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after purchasing an additional 34,084 shares during the period.

Get Z-Work Acquisition alerts:

Shares of ZWRKU traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $9.85. 503 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,850. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.93. Z-Work Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.24.

Z-Work Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZWRKU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Z-Work Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:ZWRKU).

Receive News & Ratings for Z-Work Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Z-Work Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.