EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG)

EMG Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. (NASDAQ:FRSG) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FRSG. Spring Creek Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000. Glazer Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $115,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,635,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $696,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of First Reserve Sustainable Growth during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $3,882,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FRSG traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.84. 22,920 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 147,532. First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp. has a 1 year low of $9.50 and a 1 year high of $10.22. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.88.

First Reserve Sustainable Growth Corp., blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2021 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

