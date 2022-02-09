EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $9,980,000. PennyMac Financial Services accounts for approximately 1.1% of EMG Holdings L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. EMG Holdings L.P. owned about 0.26% of PennyMac Financial Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PFSI. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $72,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 2nd quarter valued at about $188,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 34.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 35.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 4,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. 61.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PFSI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays upped their price target on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $103.00 to $113.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.75.

Shares of PFSI traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $61.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 747,331. The firm has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.21. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $55.11 and a 1-year high of $71.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $66.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.46.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by ($0.60). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 36.99%. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. will post 20.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is 4.48%.

In related news, CEO David Spector sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.28, for a total value of $934,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Farhad Nanji purchased 151,852 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.98 per share, with a total value of $9,867,342.96. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 412,554 shares of company stock worth $26,628,876 and sold 45,000 shares worth $3,015,300. 12.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the production and servicing of U.S. residential mortgage loans. It operates through the following segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment includes mortgage loan origination, acquisition, and sale activities.

