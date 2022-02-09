EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU)

EMG Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II (OTCMKTS:TWLVU) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Shaolin Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 33.8% in the 2nd quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,337,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,322,000 after buying an additional 337,500 shares during the period. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 1,197,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,858,000 after buying an additional 12,200 shares during the period. Periscope Capital Inc. increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 55.0% in the 2nd quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 620,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,176,000 after buying an additional 220,000 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC acquired a new position in Twelve Seas Investment Company II in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,722,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC increased its stake in Twelve Seas Investment Company II by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 206,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,045,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the period.

Shares of TWLVU remained flat at $$9.80 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 15,820 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,125. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.88. Twelve Seas Investment Company II has a 52 week low of $9.70 and a 52 week high of $10.11.

Twelve Seas Investment Company II intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Los Angeles, California.

