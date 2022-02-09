EMG Holdings L.P. Takes Position in United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X)

EMG Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel Co. (NYSE:X) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 36,525 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $802,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of United States Steel by 212.4% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,670 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 271.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gendell Jeffrey L now owns 3,891,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $85,488,000 after purchasing an additional 2,842,420 shares in the last quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stansberry Asset Management LLC now owns 658,385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,801,000 after purchasing an additional 15,741 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of United States Steel by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 30,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $670,000 after purchasing an additional 10,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, S. R. Schill & Associates bought a new stake in shares of United States Steel in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. 67.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

X stock traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 443,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,122,707. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.11. United States Steel Co. has a 12 month low of $16.16 and a 12 month high of $30.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.11.

United States Steel (NYSE:X) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.56 by ($0.92). The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. United States Steel had a return on equity of 55.13% and a net margin of 20.86%. The business’s revenue was up 119.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that United States Steel Co. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. United States Steel’s dividend payout ratio is 1.37%.

X has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of United States Steel from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $35.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, October 18th. Argus upgraded shares of United States Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of United States Steel from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United States Steel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United States Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.27.

United States Steel Corp. engages in the manufacturing and selling of steel products. It operates through the following business segments: Flat-Rolled Products, U.S. Steel Europe, and Tubular Products. The Flat-Rolled Products segment includes managing steel plants and production facilities that manufacture steel slabs, rounds, strip mill plates, sheets, tin mill, iron ore, and coke.

