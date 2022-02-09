Eminer (EM) Price Hits $0.0015 on Top Exchanges

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on February 9th. Over the last week, Eminer has traded 16.5% higher against the US dollar. One Eminer coin can now be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Eminer has a market cap of $2.13 million and $59,515.00 worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Eminer Coin Profile

EM is a coin. Its launch date was July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans . The official website for Eminer is eminer.pro . The official message board for Eminer is medium.com/@EM29172525

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

