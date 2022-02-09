Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Endava plc (NYSE:DAVA) by 119.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 157,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 85,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 0.28% of Endava worth $21,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its position in Endava by 1,310.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,161,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Endava by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,224,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,311,000 after acquiring an additional 13,162 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the 3rd quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Endava in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,792,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.15% of the company’s stock.

DAVA opened at $128.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.97 and a beta of 1.08. Endava plc has a twelve month low of $79.02 and a twelve month high of $172.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $139.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $141.07.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $147.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.69 million. Endava had a net margin of 11.52% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 55.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Endava plc will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DAVA. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Endava from $145.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Endava from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $140.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Endava from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $181.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Endava from $125.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $169.13.

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

