Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) Shares Up 6.3%

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR)’s share price shot up 6.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.69 and last traded at $3.69. 75,011 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,683,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

A number of analysts recently commented on EXK shares. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. CIBC cut their price objective on Endeavour Silver from C$8.25 to C$8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Endeavour Silver from C$5.25 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endeavour Silver from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Endeavour Silver currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.73.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market cap of $653.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.52.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $34.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.63 million. Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 19.34% and a return on equity of 5.55%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 85,522 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 34,683 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 376,400 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,587,000 after acquiring an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Endeavour Silver by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 479,504 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 17,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Endeavour Silver by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,657,627 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,435,000 after purchasing an additional 330,102 shares during the period. 24.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

