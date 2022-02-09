Energean (LON:ENOG) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Morgan Stanley

Energean (LON:ENOG)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ENOG. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on Energean from GBX 1,085 ($14.67) to GBX 1,140 ($15.42) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.24) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($17.24) price objective on shares of Energean in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Shares of Energean stock opened at GBX 931.50 ($12.60) on Wednesday. Energean has a one year low of GBX 599.50 ($8.11) and a one year high of GBX 987.90 ($13.36). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.65 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 901.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 824.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 366.18, a current ratio of 3.22 and a quick ratio of 2.66.

In related news, insider Efstathios Topouzoglou sold 177,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 956 ($12.93), for a total value of £1,699,739.32 ($2,298,498.07).

Energean plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It operates through four segments: Europe, Israel, Egypt, and New Ventures. The company holds interests in approximately 80 leases and licenses in the Eastern Mediterranean. Its flagship project is the Karish and Tanin development located to the offshore Israel.

