Energy Transfer (ET) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.24 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Energy Transfer has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.27. The stock has a market cap of $31.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.54 and a beta of 2.12.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 7th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.02%. This is a boost from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is currently 33.89%.

In related news, CEO Thomas E. Long acquired 80,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $600,067.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren bought 16,109,139 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $120,013,085.55. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 16,290,367 shares of company stock worth $121,363,234 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ET shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Energy Transfer in a report on Friday, January 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.14.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

