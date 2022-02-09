Engie (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $16.53

Engie Sa (OTCMKTS:ENGIY) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $16.53 and last traded at $16.43, with a volume of 159967 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $16.35.

ENGIY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Engie from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Engie in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Engie presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.46.

ENGIE SA engages in the provision of electricity, natural gas, and energy related services. The firm offers thermal energy, hydropower, solar energy, onshore and offshore wind power, facility management and heat generation services. It serves energy, energy efficiency, liquefied natural gas, and digital technology sectors.

