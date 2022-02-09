ENI (NYSE:E) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ENI (NYSE:E) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on E. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of ENI from €18.00 ($20.69) to €19.00 ($21.84) in a report on Friday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating and issued a C$16.00 target price on shares of ENI in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of ENI from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of ENI from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ENI from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Get ENI alerts:

E opened at $30.03 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $28.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.17. ENI has a 1-year low of $20.56 and a 1-year high of $31.08. The company has a market cap of $54.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.44, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.95.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the third quarter valued at about $1,438,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in ENI by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 578,025 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,098,000 after purchasing an additional 29,554 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in ENI by 2.2% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $517,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in ENI by 374.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 37,538 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 29,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in ENI during the second quarter valued at about $294,000. Institutional investors own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

ENI Company Profile

Eni SpA engages in the exploration, production, refining, and sale of oil, gas, electricity, and chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Global Gas and LNG Portfolio, Refining & Marketing and Chemicals, Eni gas e luce, Power & Renewables, and Corporate and Other Activities.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ENI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.