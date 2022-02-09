Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the thirty-two ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $239.12.

Several research firms have commented on ENPH. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Bank of America downgraded Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $297.00 to $187.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Enphase Energy from $157.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of ENPH stock traded up $17.31 on Friday, reaching $161.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 611,752 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,101,317. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.57. Enphase Energy has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $282.46. The company has a current ratio of 4.49, a quick ratio of 4.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company has a market capitalization of $21.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.60 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm had revenue of $412.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Eric Branderiz sold 21,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.90, for a total transaction of $4,028,881.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 20,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.65, for a total value of $5,087,944.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock valued at $30,835,121. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,184,218 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,604,647,000 after purchasing an additional 769,132 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,930,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,089,165,000 after buying an additional 300,326 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,994,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $917,067,000 after buying an additional 319,197 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,457,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $367,587,000 after buying an additional 19,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in Enphase Energy by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,900,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $348,984,000 after buying an additional 962,049 shares in the last quarter. 68.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Enphase Energy Company Profile

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

