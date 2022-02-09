Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) Upgraded at Craig Hallum

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) was upgraded by stock analysts at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on ENPH. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $207.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $216.00 to $292.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Enphase Energy from $290.00 to $246.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $234.61.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $144.50 on Wednesday. Enphase Energy has a 52 week low of $108.88 and a 52 week high of $282.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.33, a current ratio of 4.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $182.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 125.65 and a beta of 1.35.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.62 million. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Enphase Energy will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 66,272 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.10, for a total transaction of $16,176,995.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total value of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 138,479 shares of company stock worth $30,835,121 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 3,964 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,701 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 18.4% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 444 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its position in Enphase Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 16,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,997,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.01% of the company’s stock.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

