Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $9.83 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,259 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of Nordson worth $9,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NDSN. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 5.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,057,772 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $451,702,000 after buying an additional 112,705 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 10.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $445,305,000 after buying an additional 176,027 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.7% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 860,265 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,765,000 after buying an additional 14,602 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 744,508 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $163,210,000 after buying an additional 14,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordson by 107.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 723,933 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,911,000 after buying an additional 375,090 shares during the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NDSN. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Nordson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $272.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Nordson from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nordson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $281.75.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $232.94 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 30.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.62. Nordson Co. has a 52 week low of $182.52 and a 52 week high of $272.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $246.06 and its 200-day moving average is $244.68.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $599.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.43 million. Nordson had a net margin of 19.24% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nordson Co. will post 8.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 21st were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.88%. Nordson’s payout ratio is 26.36%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

