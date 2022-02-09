Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 2,680 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc cut its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,797 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,680 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $10,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of DTE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 6.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,117,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,800,530,000 after purchasing an additional 998,570 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 337.4% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,015,734 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $113,468,000 after purchasing an additional 783,519 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $184,772,000 after purchasing an additional 564,374 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 97.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $143,190,000 after purchasing an additional 546,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in DTE Energy by 5,858.3% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 445,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,800,000 after purchasing an additional 438,318 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.22% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total value of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DTE opened at $119.93 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $117.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.02. DTE Energy has a 52 week low of $96.40 and a 52 week high of $122.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 18th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.32%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DTE. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Edward Jones raised shares of DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.11.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

