Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 38,862 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its position in WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 17.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,076 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 38,862 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned 0.07% of WestRock worth $9,472,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WRK. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WestRock by 147.9% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 53.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in WestRock by 25.7% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of WestRock during the third quarter worth $74,000. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Bank of America cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

WRK stock opened at $47.12 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a 12-month low of $41.85 and a 12-month high of $62.03. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.95.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. WestRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. WestRock’s payout ratio is 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

