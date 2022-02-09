Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) Position Reduced by Clarus Group Inc.

Clarus Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,721 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 727 shares during the period. Enterprise Products Partners accounts for about 1.1% of Clarus Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Clarus Group Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,660,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.3% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 157,614 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,411,000 after buying an additional 440 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 58,170 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,259,000 after buying an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 1.6% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 30,711 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 3.4% in the third quarter. Kingfisher Capital LLC now owns 15,123 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $555,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 26.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $22.86 per share, with a total value of $228,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carin Marcy Barth bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.60 per share, with a total value of $108,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 25,000 shares of company stock valued at $573,800. 37.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 134,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,746,306. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $25.69. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 1.27.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.07). Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The business had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This is a positive change from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is presently 88.57%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

