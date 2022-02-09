Envista (NYSE:NVST) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Envista (NYSE:NVST) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 10.68% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Envista Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells dental products primarily in the United States and internationally. The company’s Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists and periodontists; Equipment & Consumables segment develops, manufactures and markets dental equipment and supplies used in dental offices, including digital imaging systems, software and other visualization/magnification systems; handpieces and associated consumables; treatment units and other dental practice equipment; endodontic systems and related consumables; restorative materials and instruments, rotary burs, impression materials, bonding agents and cements and infection prevention products. Envista Holdings Corporation is based in Brea, California. “

Get Envista alerts:

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NVST. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $43.37 on Wednesday. Envista has a one year low of $36.73 and a one year high of $46.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.13 and a 200-day moving average of $42.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75.

In other Envista news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 10,016 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $450,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock worth $4,020,190. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Envista in the fourth quarter worth $28,204,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Envista by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 106,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 2,789 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its position in Envista by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,102,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,690,000 after acquiring an additional 68,107 shares in the last quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Envista by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Front Street Capital Management Inc. now owns 144,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,839,000 after acquiring an additional 4,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Envista by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,258 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares in the last quarter.

About Envista

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Envista (NVST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.