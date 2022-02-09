Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.

Shares of NVST traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,674. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.

Get Envista alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 3,954 shares of Envista stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $178,206.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 657 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.30, for a total value of $27,791.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,487 shares of company stock valued at $4,020,190. 0.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Envista Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envista and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.