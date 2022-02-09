Envista (NYSE:NVST) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Envista (NYSE:NVST) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Envista had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 13.02%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS.
Shares of NVST traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $44.04. The stock had a trading volume of 1,715,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,674. The firm has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.75. Envista has a 52 week low of $36.73 and a 52 week high of $46.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.05.
A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded Envista from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Envista from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Envista from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $49.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Envista presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.20.
Envista Company Profile
Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.
