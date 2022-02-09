EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Stock Position Lowered by Proficio Capital Partners LLC

Proficio Capital Partners LLC decreased its stake in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 14.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 152 shares during the quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 3,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in EPAM Systems by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 72 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 491 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 198 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 959 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EPAM opened at $467.50 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $574.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $605.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $338.69 and a 52-week high of $725.40.

EPAM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of EPAM Systems from $689.00 to $824.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. VTB Capital raised shares of EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $750.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, EPAM Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $645.11.

In other news, SVP Boris Shnayder sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $637.50, for a total value of $796,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $673.39, for a total transaction of $5,185,103.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,011 shares of company stock valued at $56,859,180. Corporate insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

EPAM Systems, Inc engages in the provision of software product development and digital platform engineering services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, and Russia. The company was founded by Leonid Lozner and Arkadiy Dobkin in 1993 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

