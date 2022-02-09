EpiK Protocol Tops 1-Day Volume of $2.62 Million (EPK)

EpiK Protocol (CURRENCY:EPK) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 9th. Over the last seven days, EpiK Protocol has traded down 1.1% against the dollar. One EpiK Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000338 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. EpiK Protocol has a total market capitalization of $19.50 million and approximately $2.62 million worth of EpiK Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00002018 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $22.12 or 0.00049919 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,196.73 or 0.07213993 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00052542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $44,220.16 or 0.99790814 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.43 or 0.00055140 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00006430 BTC.

About EpiK Protocol

EpiK Protocol’s total supply is 130,057,090 coins. EpiK Protocol’s official Twitter account is @EpikProtocol

EpiK Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EpiK Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EpiK Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EpiK Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

