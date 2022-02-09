Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HTBI)

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBI) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares in a report issued on Monday, February 7th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.51 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HomeTrust Bancshares’ FY2022 earnings at $2.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.04 EPS.

Get HomeTrust Bancshares alerts:

HomeTrust Bancshares (NASDAQ:HTBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.12. HomeTrust Bancshares had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 13.94%.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HTBI. TheStreet raised HomeTrust Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of HomeTrust Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday.

HomeTrust Bancshares stock opened at $31.47 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $31.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The company has a market cap of $513.46 million, a PE ratio of 23.31 and a beta of 0.61. HomeTrust Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $20.83 and a fifty-two week high of $32.60.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HTBI. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 96.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in HomeTrust Bancshares by 99,216.7% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after buying an additional 5,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in HomeTrust Bancshares during the 3rd quarter valued at $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.37% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Dana L. Stonestreet sold 1,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.02, for a total value of $56,053.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Hunter Westbrook sold 6,225 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.80, for a total transaction of $197,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,250 shares of company stock valued at $2,088,217 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.59% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. HomeTrust Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.67%.

About HomeTrust Bancshares

HomeTrust Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which offers deposit accounts for individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations for HomeTrust Bank. It involves in attracting deposits, including savings money market, demand accounts, and certificates of deposit from the general public.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HomeTrust Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.